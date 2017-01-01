Full Circle Weekly News #47

Please note: If you want to be kept up to date with new releases please sign up for the new mailing list: http://fullcirclemagazine.org/2016/12/30/new-mailing-list/

SHOW NOTES:

Ubuntu 17.04 to Support IPP Everywhere Printers and Apple AirPrint

http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-04-zesty-zapus-to-support-ipp-everywhere-printers-and-apple-airprint-511320.shtml

Debian Is Considering “Automatic Upgrades”

https://fossbytes.com/debian-gnu-linux-considering-automatic-upgrades/

0-days hitting Fedora and Ubuntu open desktops to a world of hurt

http://news.softpedia.com/news/merry-christmas-black-lab-linux-8-now-ready-for-download-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-511013.shtml

New BlackArch Linux ISOs Roll Out with over 1600 Hacking Tools

http://news.softpedia.com/news/new-blackarch-linux-isos-roll-out-with-kernel-4-8-13-over-1600-hacking-tools-511155.shtml

Sandboxed Tor Browser Is Here To Protect Your Anonymity

https://fossbytes.com/alpha-version-sandboxed-tor-browser-0-0-2-finally-protect-anonymity/

New Linux Malware Spotted, Gives Hackers Full Control Over Device

http://www.mobipicker.com/new-linux-malware-spotted-gives-hackers-full-control-device-protect-embedded-device/

Cyanogen failed to kill Android, now it is shuting its services and OS as part of a pivot

https://techcrunch.com/2016/12/24/cyanogen-failed-to-kill-android-now-it-is-shuttering-its-services-and-os-as-part-of-a-pivot/

———————————————————————————–

CREDITS:

Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

News Beeps – johnnytal

http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

Ubuntu drum – Canonical