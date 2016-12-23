Full Circle Weekly News #46

SHOW NOTES:
Canonical Outs Live Patch Kernel Update for Ubuntu 16.04 to Patch Security Flaws
“Ultra Minimal” Ubuntu Budgie Is Coming, Uses “220MB Or Less Of RAM”
CoreOS renames core OS to Container Linux
Linus Torvalds says Linux 4.9 is ‘the biggest release’
Enterprise Linux 7.1 meets NIST crypto standards
‘AI will replace 80% of IT helpdesk’
Interesting article on Ubuntu “Budgie”. I have a VIA Nehemiah M10000 PC with 512 MB Ram that I built some years ago – and ran earlier versions of Ubuntu ok. Does anyone know if Budgie will run on that kind of machine?
If Budgie doesn’t then I’d definitely recommend Puppy Linux. It can be minimalist, and has a version based on Ubuntu.