    Full Circle Weekly News #46

    By -
    2033
    2

    SHOW NOTES:

    Canonical Outs Live Patch Kernel Update for Ubuntu 16.04 to Patch Security Flaws
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-outs-live-patch-kernel-update-for-ubuntu-16-04-to-patch-security-flaws-510828.shtml

    “Ultra Minimal” Ubuntu Budgie Is Coming, Uses “220MB Or Less Of RAM”
    https://fossbytes.com/ultra-minimal-ubuntu-budgie-220mb-ram/

    CoreOS renames core OS to Container Linux
    http://sdtimes.com/coreos-renames-core-os-to-container-linux/

    Linus Torvalds says Linux 4.9 is ‘the biggest release’
    http://sdtimes.com/linus-torvalds-linux-4-9-biggest-release/

    Enterprise Linux 7.1 meets NIST crypto standards
    https://gcn.com/articles/2016/12/13/red-hat-linux-fips-140-2.aspx

    ‘AI will replace 80% of IT helpdesk’
    http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/thiruvananthapuram/AI-will-replace-80-of-IT-helpdesk/articleshow/55916576.cms

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

    2 COMMENTS

    1. Interesting article on Ubuntu “Budgie”. I have a VIA Nehemiah M10000 PC with 512 MB Ram that I built some years ago – and ran earlier versions of Ubuntu ok. Does anyone know if Budgie will run on that kind of machine?

