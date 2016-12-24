Full Circle Weekly News #45

SHOW NOTES:
Canonical to sue cloud provider over Ubuntu images
http://www.itwire.com/cloud/76039-canonical-to-sue-cloud-provider-over-ubuntu-images.html
“Just 1 Link” To Hack North Korea’s “Terrible” Linux Distro
https://fossbytes.com/hack-north-korea-linux-distro-red-star-3/
Ubuntu Touch OTA-14 Officially Released
http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-touch-ota-14-officially-released-with-revamped-unity-8-interface-fixes-510787.shtml
Tor Phone Is The “Super-secure Version Of Android”, Developed By Tor Project
https://fossbytes.com/dollar-89-pinebook-linux-laptop-64-bit/https://fossbytes.com/tor-phone-secure-android-copperhead/
Your Entire Internet History Is Now Exposed, Thanks To The Snoopers
https://fossbytes.com/uk-snoopers-charter-internet-connection-record/
Meet Pinebook, A Low Cost Linux Laptop That Looks Like A MacBook
https://fossbytes.com/dollar-89-pinebook-linux-laptop-64-bit/
Amazon Web Services Releases 3 Artificial Intelligence Tools to the Public
http://www.businessnewsdaily.com/9604-amazon-artificial-intelligence-tools.html
Rule 41 — The FBI Just Got Unlimited Power To Hack Any Computer In The World
https://fossbytes.com/rule-41-fbi-hacking-power-computer-warrant/
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical