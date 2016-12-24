    Full Circle Weekly News #44

    SHOW NOTES:

    Ubuntu to Reject SHA-1-Signed Repos by Default in APT Starting January 1, 2017
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-to-reject-sha-1-signed-repos-by-default-in-apt-starting-january-1-2017-510462.shtml

    Kaspersky OS: Antivirus Firm Launches Its Own “Hackproof” OS, Based On Microkernel
    https://fossbytes.com/kaspersky-os-hackproof-microkernel/

    Parrot S.L.A.M.dunk
    http://www.linuxjournal.com/content/parrot-slamdunk

    Microsoft Warns Bash on Windows Users About Linux File Changes
    https://redmondmag.com/articles/2016/11/18/microsoft-warns-bash-on-windows.aspx

    How scientists will use artificial intelligence to find aliens
    http://www.popsci.com/how-scientists-will-use-artificial-intelligence-to-find-aliens

    Elegant 0-day underscores “serious concerns” about Linux security
    http://arstechnica.com/security/2016/11/elegant-0day-unicorn-underscores-serious-concerns-about-linux-security/

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

