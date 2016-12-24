Full Circle Weekly News #42

SHOW NOTES:
Ubuntu Budgie Is Now an Official Ubuntu Flavor
http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-budgie-is-now-an-official-ubuntu-flavor-510062.shtml
Former Bitcoin Core Developer Joins Linux Foundation Board
https://cointelegraph.com/news/former-bitcoin-core-developer-jeff-garzik-joins-linux-foundation-board
Orange Pi PC 2 Is A Cheap Quad Core Linux Computer For $20 That Runs Ubuntu
https://fossbytes.com/orange-pi-64-bit-quad-core-linux-computer-price-buy/
Official Ubuntu Flavor Mythbuntu Is Dead.
https://fossbytes.com/official-ubuntu-flavor-mythbuntu-linux-is-dead-what-about-the-dvr/
Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition runs Linux
http://www.infoworld.com/article/3139289/linux/nintendos-nes-classic-edition-runs-linux.html
DeepMind taking artificial intelligence to the next level
http://en.as.com/en/2016/11/07/other_sports/1478529234_449897.html
———————————————————————————–
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703
News Beeps – johnnytal
http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/
Ubuntu drum – Canonical