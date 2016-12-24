    Full Circle Weekly News #42

    SHOW NOTES:

    Ubuntu Budgie Is Now an Official Ubuntu Flavor
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-budgie-is-now-an-official-ubuntu-flavor-510062.shtml

    Former Bitcoin Core Developer Joins Linux Foundation Board
    https://cointelegraph.com/news/former-bitcoin-core-developer-jeff-garzik-joins-linux-foundation-board

    Orange Pi PC 2 Is A Cheap Quad Core Linux Computer For $20 That Runs Ubuntu
    https://fossbytes.com/orange-pi-64-bit-quad-core-linux-computer-price-buy/

    Official Ubuntu Flavor Mythbuntu Is Dead.
    https://fossbytes.com/official-ubuntu-flavor-mythbuntu-linux-is-dead-what-about-the-dvr/

    Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition runs Linux
    http://www.infoworld.com/article/3139289/linux/nintendos-nes-classic-edition-runs-linux.html

    DeepMind taking artificial intelligence to the next level
    http://en.as.com/en/2016/11/07/other_sports/1478529234_449897.html

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

