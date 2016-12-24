Full Circle Weekly News #41

SHOW NOTES:
Ubuntu Core 16 released
Canonical announces live kernel patching for Ubuntu
Linux Kernels Patched Against “Dirty COW” bug
FakeFile Trojan Opens Backdoors on Linux Computers
Linus Torvalds Announces Linux Kernel 4.9 RC3
How Google’s AI taught itself to create its own encryption
CREDITS:
Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
News Beeps – johnnytal
Ubuntu drum – Canonical