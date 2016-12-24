    Full Circle Weekly News #41

    SHOW NOTES:

    Ubuntu Core 16 released
    http://www.theinquirer.net/inquirer/news/2476362/ubuntu-core-16-coming-to-a-raspberry-pi-near-you

    Canonical announces live kernel patching for Ubuntu
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-patches-ancient-dirty-cow-kernel-bug-in-all-supported-ubuntu-oses-509507.shtml

    Linux Kernels Patched Against “Dirty COW” bug
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernels-3-16-38-3-12-66-3-10-104-and-3-2-83-patched-against-dirty-cow-509537.shtml

    FakeFile Trojan Opens Backdoors on Linux Computers
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/fakefile-trojan-opens-backdoors-on-linux-computers-except-opensuse-509526.shtml

    Linus Torvalds Announces Linux Kernel 4.9 RC3
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/linus-torvalds-announces-linux-kernel-4-9-rc3-things-are-getting-bigger-509791.shtml

    How Google’s AI taught itself to create its own encryption
    http://www.wired.co.uk/article/google-artificial-intelligence-encryption

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

