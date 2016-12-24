Full Circle Weekly News #39

SHOW NOTES:
Ubuntu 16.10 released
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/YakketyYak/ReleaseNotes
Canonical Patches New Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities in All Supported Ubuntu OSes
http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-patches-new-linux-kernel-vulnerabilities-in-all-supported-ubuntu-oses-509171.shtml
Yahoo email scanning done with a Linux kernel module
https://www.engadget.com/2016/10/08/reuters-yahoo-email-scanning-done-using-a-linux-kernel-module/
Amazon’s Alexa Can Now Run on Your Windows, Mac, or Linux Machine
http://gadgets.ndtv.com/internet/news/amazons-alexa-can-now-run-on-your-windows-mac-or-linux-machine-1472377
Bodhi Linux 4.0.0 Beta Out, Final Release Lands This Month Based on Ubuntu 16.04
http://news.softpedia.com/news/bodhi-linux-4-0-0-beta-out-final-release-lands-this-month-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-509145.shtml
Black Lab Linux Goes Commercial Due to Lack of Funding, netOS Discontinued
http://news.softpedia.com/news/black-lab-linux-goes-commercial-due-to-lack-of-founding-netos-discontinued-509198.shtml
FreeBSD 11 Released with New Features
https://fossbytes.com/freebsd-11-released-the-open-source-operating-system-gets-new-features/
———————————————————————————–
