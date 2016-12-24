    Full Circle Weekly News #38

    By -
    2096
    0

    SHOW NOTES:

    Mintbox Mini Pro: A Cheap Linux Machine With Compelling Specs
    https://fossbytes.com/mintbox-mini-pro-a-cheap-linux-machine-with-compelling-specs/

    alwsl Project Lets You Install Arch Linux in the Windows Subsystem for Linux
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/alwsl-project-lets-you-install-arch-linux-in-the-windows-subsystem-for-linux-508956.shtml

    Linux Lite 3.2 Enters Beta, Now Plays Nice with Other Distributions
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-lite-3-2-enters-beta-now-plays-nice-with-other-gnu-linux-distributions-508998.shtml

    SystemRescueCd 4.8.3 Released
    http://news.softpedia.com/news/systemrescuecd-4-8-3-released-with-x-org-server-1-18-4-linux-kernel-4-4-23-lts-508905.shtml

    You can crash Linux Systemd with a single command line
    http://www.techworm.net/2016/10/can-crash-linux-systemd-single-tweet.html

    Meet the Linux.Mirai Trojan, a DDoS nightmare
    https://www.hackread.com/linux-mirai-trojan-a-ddos-nightmare/

    ———————————————————————————–

    CREDITS:

    Intro: “Weapons” – Cory Gray
    http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Cory_Gray/Music_For_Film__TV/Weapons_1703

    News Beeps – johnnytal
    http://freesound.org/people/johnnytal/sounds/88517/

    Ubuntu drum – Canonical

     

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY