Linux-based, Open Source Smartphone Librem 5 Crosses $1 Million In Funding

Ever since Purism has launched its crowdfunding campaign for Librem 5 smartphone, the project has been getting overwhelming support from the Linux and open source community. In recent past, Purism announced partnerships with KDE and GNOME.

The Librem 5 crowdfunding campaign is aiming at a funding of $1.5 million. If you look at the current stats, the campaign has just crossed the $1 million mark.

In case you’re more interested in numbers, let me tell you that Librem 5 raised $100,000 in the first 100 hours. With 18 days to go, Librem 5 is expected to cross the funding goal easily.

Talking about Purism’s partnerships, GNOME will provide a reference platform, software developers, and sponsorships for GNOME/GTK development. “GNOME Foundation will be helping coordinate hackfests, and community involvement,” Purism CEO Todd Weaver told Fossbytes previously in an interview.

He further added that apart from providing a reference platform and software developers, KDE will be co-developing Plasma to work on the Librem 5.

In another recent development, Purism has provided a progress report on the hardware selection and advancement on the development board. “The hardware is working; i.MX8M; Etnaviv; full HD, are the likely hardware candidates for the Librem 5 phone,” the TL;DR of the report reads.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/linux-smartphone-librem-5-million-funding/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht