3 Billion Accounts Were Compromised In Yahoo Data Breach, Company Says

The data breach that took place in August 2013, already put a dent in Yahoo’s reputation. Last year, the company disclosed that around 1 billion user accounts were affected due to the Yahoo data breach.

Now, according to the latest announcement, the number of affected accounts has tragically escalated to 3 billion. That’s almost the total number of Yahoo accounts back then. The company says that “all Yahoo user accounts were affected by the August 2013 theft.”

Yahoo is contacting the affected users via email. The users might read it if they still access their Yahoo email inbox. Further, Yahoo claims the leaked data didn’t include “passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information.”

When Yahoo reported the data breach for the first time, Verizon Communications was in the process of acquiring Yahoo’s internet business. It is now a part of Verizon’s newly created common umbrella called Oath, which also includes AOL. The December 2016 revelation was separate from another 2014 data breach reported in September 2016, which affected 500 million accounts.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/yahoo-data-breach-3-billion-accounts/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht