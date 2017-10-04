Computers4Christians miraculously appears on Ubuntu wiki

Ubuntu’s wiki page this morning temporarily played host to a bit of info from religious group Computers4Christians, whose aim is to propagate the use of its operating system to spread the word of the Lord.

It is not known who is behind the hijack.

While many open-source advocates might appear to be on a mission from God already, these ones literally are. C4C’s homepage hijack said the body’s operating system “seeks to lead unbelievers to a relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ and nurture believers in discipleship”.

To illustrate the point, its permanent home page includes the image of a penguin carrying a crucifix.

The Christian operating system (the C4C Lubuntu ReSpin) “is available to anyone with access to the Internet,” read the spiel.

But thankfully they have taken a broad-church approach to what’s included, as well as “an array of Christian software” it also contains “many useful secular packages”.

It comes with a pre-installed Firefox web browser including search engines like Bible.cc, DuckDuckGo, Google, Kiddle, Linux Manpages and Ubuntu Documentation.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/10/03/ubuntu_wiki_taken_over_by_computers4christians/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht