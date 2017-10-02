First and foremost, Ubuntu 17.10 is shipping with a refreshed desktop environment, powered by the latest GNOME 3.26 release, highly customized by Canonical to resemble the look and feel of its deprecated Unity user interface. This is also the first release of Ubuntu to ship without Unity in more than six years.

On top of that, Wayland is now used as default display server instead of X11, but you can still use X.Org Server if you choose the “Ubuntu on Xorg” option from the login screen, which is now powered by GNOME’s GDM (GNOME Display Manager) instead of LightDM. Under the hood, Ubuntu 17.10 Final Beta is powered by Linux kernel 4.13.

With these major changes, Canonical also moved the window control buttons to the right after more than seven years, and if you haven’t used GNOME in a while, you’ll be surprised to see how cool Ubuntu 17.10 is on your laptop or workstation. Not to mention that you’ll finally be able to use the latest Nautilus version.

Default apps now include GNOME’s Calendar, Simple Scan, Logs, Caribou, and Settings, which replaces the Ubuntu Control Panel with a much modern design. With this release, Canonical also extended driverless printing support to more devices, including Apple AirPrint, Wifi Direct, IPP Everywhere, and Mopria.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-10-artful-aardvark-final-beta-ready-for-download-here-s-what-s-new-517856.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht