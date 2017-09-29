It’s Official: Ubuntu 17.10 Is Killing 32-Bit Desktop ISO

Ubuntu has decided to drop the 32-bit desktop images for the upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark release. This is a result of an ongoing discussion in the Ubuntu development process, which argued that there’s no point in continuing to build i368 images.

Canonical’s Dimitri John Ledkov has told the Ubuntu Release Team to remove “Ubuntu Desktop i386 daily-live images from the release manifest for Beta and Final milestones of 17.10.” As a result, ubuntu-desktop-i386.iso won’t be shipping.

This message is a follow-up of an older discussion in May, in which Ledkov wrote that 32-bit architecture is changing and it’s no longer the default or widely used architecture on traditional form factors like desktop, laptop, and rack servers.

It was proposed that while i386 images should continue to be shipped for core, container, netinst, etc., they should be scrapped for Server and Desktop.

Source:

https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-17-10-killing-32-bit-desktop-iso/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht