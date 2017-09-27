Download latest Linux-based LibreELEC Krypton — Kodi addons like Exodus and Covenant will work

The Kodi media center is facing a lot of scrutiny in the media lately. Some people feel that the negative coverage is “fake news.” It is important to remember that Kodi is not illegal. With that said, it can be made so with piracy-related addons. Since Kodi is open source, even if the developers removed the ability to install addons, other people could easily fork the code to add it back. Pandora’s box cannot be closed.

Many people that use Kodi do so with a dedicated Linux-based operating system, such as the excellent LibreELEC. You see, these distros exist only to run the open source media center, meaning there are no resources wasted on unnecessary things. Today, LibreELEC (Krypton) v8.1.2 BETA sees release. You can install it immediately, and don’t worry — your addons like Exodus and Covenant will work fine.

https://betanews.com/2017/09/25/download-linux-libreelec-krypton-kodi-addons/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht