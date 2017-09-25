Linux Releases: “Lightweight” Tiny Core 8.2 And “Heavyweight” Korora 26 Distros Are Here

Korora Linux distro is a derivative of popular Fedora operating system. It ships with lots of additional packages that are provided by Fedora community and helps the users to get a complete out-of-the-box experience.

The developers of Korora Linux distro have just shipped Korora 26 “Bloat.” Bloat codename has been derived from the characters of the movie “Finding Nemo.”

A highlight feature of Korora 26 is its new Backup solution. For more changes and features, you can read this article on Fedora 26.

It’s worth stressing that starting from Korora 26, only 64-bit systems will be supported, joining the likes of Arch Linux, Manjaro, etc. So, it’s time to upgrade your hardware or change your operating system.

The goal of Tiny Core project is to create an ultra-small graphical operating system that can be booted from CD-ROM, USB drive, or a hard drive. It also boots with a blazing fast speed and always resides in system's RAM.

