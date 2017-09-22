Kali Linux 2017.2 Released With New Hacking Tools

In 2016, the Kali Linux developers decided to make a switch to the rolling release model. As a result, Kali Linux ensures that your ethical hacking setup is regularly updated with new security patches and features. As a follow-up to Kali Linux 2017.1, which was released in April 2017, the developers have just released Kali Linux 2017.2.

The latest version has all the updates and fixes released since 2017.1. Kali 2017.2 has lots of new and updated packages that are surely worth checking out. It goes without saying that these new tools are in addition to the standard security and package updates being received via Debian Testing.

Kali team has also worked to improve the overall integration of Kali Linux packages. Program usage examples, which is one area in particular, have been improved to help reduce confusion for both Kali veterans and newcomers.

Kali Linux is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit architecture. Kali ARM and Kali Virtual images have been updated. You also have different desktop options to choose from.

https://fossbytes.com/kali-linux-2017-2-tools-download-iso-torrent/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht