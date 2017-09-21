TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 Review: a Powerful Ultrabook Running TUXEDO Xubuntu

TUXEDO Computers is a German computer company manufacturing and selling notebooks, high-end gaming computers, and workstations powered by popular GNU/Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Linux Mint, or OpenSuSE. The TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 is one of their latest and finest ultrabooks running a custom Xubuntu OS that the company calls it TUXEDO Xubuntu.

At first glance, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 looks great thanks to its ultrabook aluminum chassis. It’s outfitted with enough ports for everything you can fit in the system, but we’ll take a closer look at the hardware specs in the paragraphs below. Of course, the best part is that it comes pre-loaded with a Linux distro, so you won’t have to install one, but you can do that as well.

The TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 is quite affordable for its specs and can be yours for €1.049,00 EUR in Europe or about $1250 USD if you’re buying it from the United States. You can only buy the laptop from TUXEDO Computers’ online store, and it’s delivered in a box full of goodies that’ll make your day happy.

Source:

http://news.softpedia.com/news/tuxedo-infinitybook-pro-13-review-linux-was-never-this-powerful-on-an-ultrabook-517429.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht