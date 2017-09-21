The Linux 4.12.4 point release is now available for all users using the Linux 4.12 kernel series, but it seems that this is the last maintenance update to be issued for this branch, which is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website and will no longer receive support.

Therefore, all users using the Linux 4.12 kernel series are urged to upgrade to a newer kernel branch, such as Linux 4.13, which received its third maintenance update today. Of course, you can also choose to update to Linux kernel 4.12.4, but keep in mind that it’s the last patch.

If you’re using a GNU/Linux distribution powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.12 series, please consider upgrading to the Linux 4.13 kernel as soon as possible. If you don’t know how to compile your own kernel, you should ask your distro’s maintainer to upgrade the kernel packages to Linux 4.13.

Linux 4.13 is the latest stable and most advanced kernel series, released two weeks ago with numerous new features and improvements. Unfortunately, it’s also not a short-lived branch, so you’re better off waiting for the next LTS version, Linux 4.14, whose development was kicked off by Linus Torvalds last weekend.

Source:

http://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-kernel-4-12-reached-end-of-life-users-are-urged-to-move-to-linux-4-13-517770.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht