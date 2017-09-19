Tails 3.2 release candidate has been released for testing

The LiveUSB Linux distribution, Tails (the amnesic incognito live system), has received a new release candidate for the upcoming 3.2 update that’s due out on the 26th of this month. The update comes with some big under-the-hood changes to the system which should improve hardware support and the email experience.

If you’ve ever decided to try Tails on newer hardware, you may have had some driver issues; with this release, Tails ships with the Linux 4.12.12 kernel which is one of the latest. With it, users will get a better hardware experience; for example, the NVIDIA Maxwell series of graphics cards are now supported.

Another change which users may notice is the upgraded Thunderbird. The email client was bumped to version 52.3.0 and the Tails team said that it “should work exactly like before, or better.” Seeing as Mozilla has stopped bringing major features to Thunderbird you won’t see anything new but if you’ve noticed any issues, these might be fixed.

Over the last week or so you might have read about ‘BlueBorne’ which is malware that spreads to devices using Bluetooth. In order to protect against this attack, Bluetooth support is now completely disabled on Tails. Obviously, some users have Bluetooth hardware they may need so Tails is asking for feedback about the change.

Source:

https://www.neowin.net/news/tails-32-release-candidate-has-been-released-for-testing

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht