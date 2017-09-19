It seems almost too ironic that the Google Play Store has been secretly invaded by even more malware after it has promoted its Google Play Protect security platform for Android. Boasting of technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence, Play Protect promises to protect Android users more thoroughly without having to increase manpower. Alas, it seems that another malware, named ExpensiveWall, has gotten past the Play Store’s security and this lapse is costing users a lot more than just peace of mind but actual money as well.

Check Point, the cybersecurity firm who reported this latest news, says that ExpensiveWall, named after one of its carriers, “Lovely Wallpaper” is actually a new variant of another malware discovered earlier this year. Both types of malware care costing users money by silently signing them up for premium subscriptions or sending premium SMS. Both strains have also made it past Google’s security checks and have been downloaded thousands of times by users.

Source:

https://www.slashgear.com/expensivewall-android-malware-sneaks-into-google-play-store-17500379/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht