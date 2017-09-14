Dubbed “Manchester,” after the city where the annual GUADEC (GNOME Users And Developers European Conference) developer conference took place this year, the GNOME 3.26 desktop environment packs many enhancements for the apps and core components included in the GNOME Stack, along with new features.

As for the main GNOME components, GNOME Shell received better search view with a new layout and support for searching system actions, more Wayland improvements, animated transitions for maximized and unmaximized windows, slightly revamped activities overview, and transparency for the top bar.

Fractional display scaling has been introduced in GNOME 3.26 to make the desktop environment look better on HiDPI displays, the Photos app comes with new zoom controls, the Maps app now lets you switch between aerial and street views using keyboard shortcuts, and System Monitor now monitors disk IO per process.

Moreover, the Boxes app now lets you share folders between guest and host, the Disks app allows the creation of new image files that can be mounted as loop devices and supports resizing of partitions together with their file system, Epiphany (Web) comes with Firefox Sync support, and the Calendar app now supports recurrent events.

http://news.softpedia.com/news/gnome-3-26-manchester-desktop-environment-debuts-officially-here-s-what-s-new-517724.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht