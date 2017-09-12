Manjaro Spitfire: Manjaro Linux Gets Its Own Laptop With The Help Of Station X

Manjaro Spitfire: Manjaro Linux Gets Its Own Laptop With The Help Of...

After months of hard work, Manjaro Linux, which is an elegant Arch-based and easy-to-use Linux distro, has released its laptop in partnership with the folks at Station X. Designed by Manjaro Team, this laptop is being specially created for the Manjaro community.

This collaboration promises to deliver the ultimate Manjaro machine; the laptop also features complex kernel tweaks, custom changes to battery, CPU, sound, and streamlined settings. Manjaro Spitfire also features a laser-etched Manjaro logo on the lid.

This machine is powered by 7th generation Intel core processor, up to 32GB RAM, dual drive bays, and more. Thanks to an all-aluminum chassis and 1080p IPS display, powerful Manjaro Spitfire makes no compromise on looks. It also comes with custom designed Xfce themes, wallpapers, and icons.

Source:

https://fossbytes.com/manjaro-spitfire-laptop-station-x-specifications/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht