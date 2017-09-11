At OpenSourcePC you can customize your computer and hardware as much as you can customize your software. They offer wraps, laser etching, custom paint, custom branding, and hydro dipping to get that exact look you want and upgrades for Ram, CPU, GPU, solid state drives, storage, cooling, and overclocking. OpenSourcePC uses Linux based operating system Ubuntu. Linux gives the user complete control while Ubuntu is secure and user friendly offering the best of both worlds. In the future, OpenSourcePC will be adding Linux based desktops and servers to their line-up, so make sure to check in for new product updates.

Lincoln, Nebraska-based OpenSourcePC gives you the freedom and flexibility to make your computer the way you’ve always wanted it to be, with a Linux based operating system. OpenSourcePC offers complete customization of looks and performance as well as a wide range of accessories.

Source:

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/17/09/p10027985/opensourcepc-is-open-for-business

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht