Tor Project Brings Security Slider Feature to Android App Orfox

Tor Project developers recently bolstered Orfox, a Tor Browser for Android devices, to help privacy-conscious mobile browsers better customize their security.

Tor Project developers partnered with the Guardian Project to release the first iteration of the app last December. It’s essentially an Android compatible fork of the Tor Browser repository that uses Orbot, a proxy app that acts as an instance of the Tor network.

The latest update to the Orfox brings the Tor Browser’s security slider feature into the fold.

The Security Slider feature app lets users decide how tightly reined in they want their mobile browsing experience to be. Users can elect to disable JavaScript on all sites or just non-HTTPS sites, make all HTML5 audio and video elements tap-to-play, or disable all fonts, icons, symbols, and images depending how concerned users are of their security.

Adapting the slider to Orfox didn’t come easy. Developers had to redesign the app’s security settings and overhaul the slider’s UI to work on a mobile app. The project took roughly four months and another four months to find its way into the app.

