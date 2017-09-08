Bodhi Linux With Moksha Is Truly Enlightening

Bodhi Linux 4.3.1’s implementation of the Enlightenment desktop, released late last month, continues this distro’s tradition of providing an awesome desktop computing platform for office or home.

When I reviewed Bodhi Linux early last year, I was attracted to the relatively new and still developing desktop environment. When the backup computer that hosted that earlier version of Bodhi finally needed replacement, I installed the latest version on the new hardware. I did this mostly out of curiosity to check on the current progress of Enlightenment computing.

Bodhi Linux did not disappoint. It is a radically different approach to computing. Bodhi provides a pleasant user experience, and the desktop environment is well worth trying.

It’s wise to plan your introductory sessions for downtime in your schedule, though, as Bodhi is not an out-of-the-box computing platform that allows you to pick up where you left off with your previous Linux distro.

The learning curve is minor, but you will need time to get familiar with the software — or lack of it. Bodhi’s developers designed this distro to be minimalistic.

They did not dump dozens of standard Linux applications into the default installation. Instead, they provided a core computing platform without software bloat.

Installation is not complicated. System tools make adding your combination of software applications easy as well. Still, getting, installing and configuring what you want in your “have-it-your-way” installation takes some time.

Source:

http://www.linuxinsider.com/story/84788.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht