Linux Mint 18.3 Features & Release Date

On Linux Mint blog, the development team has started telling about the features that are getting implemented. But, what about Mint 18.3 release date? As Mint 18.2, based on Ubuntu 16.04.2, was released in June 2017, we can expect Mint 18.3 towards the end of December 2017 with Ubuntu 16.04.3 base.

After that, Mint development team is expected to make a shift to a new base, i.e., Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. So, one can expect Linux Mint 19.0 to be released around June 2018, based on Ubuntu 18.04.

Linux Mint login screen has got lots of configuration options, which can be used to hide user list and enter names manually. The Linux Mint Cinnamon desktop now supports HybridSleep, which can be seen as a mixture of hibernation and sleep.

Improvements have been made to Mint Software Manager to make it look modern and polished. It no longer uses Webkit; the app has been ported to GTK3 to add HiDPI support. The user interface is inspired by GNOME Software. It has also been made 3 times faster.

To improve your efficiency and save from the trouble of opening a window and waiting for the task to complete, a Window Progress bar has been added.

Mint 18.3 is expected to be released in December 2017.

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht