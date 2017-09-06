Mesa 17.2 Graphics Stack Released, Brings Many Improvements for Linux Gamers

Mesa 17.2 has been in development for the past several weeks, during which it received no less than six Release Candidate (RC) snapshots, which implemented all the goodies that many Linux users will soon be able to enjoy on their personal computers, especially if they’re gamers.

Highlights of the Mesa 17.2 graphics stack includes performance improvements for both the Intel ANV and AMD RADV Vulkan drivers, implementation of the OpenGL 4.5 API, though some of the included drivers won’t support all of its features, as well as enhancements for the RadeonSI and Nouveau drivers.

Numerous bugs were addressed in the Mesa 17.2 series, improving support for many popular games. Among these, we can mention Europa Universalis IV, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, DOOM 2016 (Wine), Total War: Warhammer, and Serious Sam Fusion. The Google Earth and Chromium apps also received improvements, as well as the Wayland display server.

