Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark Beta 1 is here

Ubuntu 17.10 should be available in October. With Canonical making GNOME the default desktop environment, and killing the much-maligned Unity, this will be the most exciting release in years. Quite frankly, the operating system had been feeling sort of stale lately, so a new default DE should shake things up.

Now, the first official Beta of Ubuntu 17.10 becomes available. This pre-release version of the operating system, codenamed “Artful Aardvark,” does not include the GNOME desktop, unfortunately. Instead, it includes several other spins, including Kubuntu, Lubuntu, and more.

“The first beta of the Artful Aardvark (to become 17.10) has now been released! This milestone features images for Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio and Xubuntu. Pre-releases of the Artful Aardvark are *not* encouraged for anyone needing a stable system or anyone who is not comfortable running into occasional, even frequent breakage. They are, however, recommended for Ubuntu flavor developers and those who want to help in testing, reporting, and fixing bugs as we work towards getting this release ready,” says Martin Wimpress, Canonical.

Source:

https://betanews.com/2017/09/01/ubuntu-17-10-artful-aardvark-beta-download-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht