Linux Lite 3.6 Lightweight Distro Released With New Features

Linux Lite is often cited as one of the favorite newcomers in the overcrowded world of Linux distributions. It’s known to deliver a lightweight Linux desktop experience, coupled with a beginner-friendly working environment.

Earlier this year in April, developers shipped Linux Lite 3.4 with Ubuntu 16.04.2 base and Linux kernel 4.4. Now, after five months of development work, Linux Lite 3.6 has been released.

Linux Lite 3.6 comes with lots of improvements and changes since 3.4 release. So, let us tell you about these changes in brief:

A major feature introduced in Linux Lite 3.6 is the addition of Lite Sources. It is a repository selector that gives you the ability to select the nearest repository based on location quickly. This feature’s obvious advantage is faster download speed. You can find Lite Sources in the Settings.

The second significant Linux Lite feature is the addition of an online and offline search engine for the Help Manual. According to the developers, this is the combination of four free software projects.

As a welcome change, Arch theme for Mozilla Thunderbird has been included to ensure theme continuity.

Lite Upgrade and Lite Welcome have got some minor GUI and code changes. You’ll also spot new wallpapers, better BluRay support, and better Broadcom wireless support.

Source:

https://fossbytes.com/linux-lite-3-6-release-features-download-iso-torrent/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht