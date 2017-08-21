Fedora 26 Linux just got several of its official installation images rebuilt, which include a newer kernel and all the latest software and security patches that have been published on the distro’s official repositories since its launch last month on July 11, 2017.

Tagged as build version F26-20170815, the new Fedora 26 Linux ISO respins are available for Fedora 26 Workstation, Fedora 26 Xfce, Fedora 26 LXDE, Fedora 26 KDE, Fedora 26 Cinnamon, Fedora 26 LXQt, Fedora 26 MATE, Fedora 26 SoaS (Sugar on a Stick), along with the multi-desktop image mentioned above.

If you’re wondering what you can do with these new Fedora 26 Linux ISO respins, let us tell you that they’ll come in handy when you want to deploy the operating system on new PCs, as you won’t have to download hundreds of updates after install. In fact, these ISO images will save you up to 600 MB of updates.

Updates that you would normally have to download to keep the freshly installed Fedora 26 Linux operating system up-to-date. In addition, you can use these ISO snapshots to create your own Fedora 26 respin, using the same tool that the Fedora Respins-SIG team used to build them, namely Livemedia-creator.

http://news.softpedia.com/news/fedora-26-linux-gets-first-set-of-updated-live-isos-with-linux-kernel-4-12-5-517442.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht