About two months ago, Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Simon Long reported on a new stable update of the Raspbian operating system for both Raspberry Pi and x86 computers. Those appeared to be the last images based on Debian GNU/Linux 8 “Jessie” as the company announced plans to rebased Raspbian on the latest Stretch series.

Released on June 17, 2017, Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” is Debian Project’s latest and most advanced stable operating system, and now, both Desktop and Lite (Minimal) images of Raspbian Linux OS, dated 2017-08-16, are based on Debian Stretch, running the Linux 4.9 kernel.

The rebasing of the entire OS to Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” means that many packages and core components have been updated to new versions, and it looks like Raspbian 2017-08-16 comes with Chromium 60 as default web browser, as well as NodeRED 0.17.4, RealVNC 6.1.1, and Sonic Pi 3.0.1.

The Debian Stretch-based Raspbian 2017-08-16 images also come with updated wireless firmware for both Raspberry Pi 3 and Raspberry Pi Zero W single-board computers patching the well-known Broadpwn exploit. Also, PIXEL desktop’s LXPanel plugins were moved into separate packages.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/raspbian-linux-os-for-raspberry-pi-is-now-based-on-debian-gnu-linux-9-stretch-517422.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht