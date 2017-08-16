Solus 3 Linux Distro Released With New Features

In late 2015, Solus Linux distro witnessed its first stable release. From then, it has gathered a loyal following, thanks to its beautiful looks, impressive out-of-the-box experience, and beginner-friendly nature. In 2016, Solus project announced that it’s turning Solus Linux distro into a rolling release.

Now, Solus developers have announced the release of Solus 3, which is the third iteration of Solus since their adoption of the rolling release model. It should be noted that unlike the previous iterations, Solus 3 is a release and not a snapshot. What does this mean? It means that there are lots of performance improvements and new features.

In its announcement post, developers have outlined their reasoning behind moving away from the regular snapshot model. Instead, they aim to combine the benefits of feature rich releases and rolling model.

A major feature addition to Solus 3 comes in the form of the support for snaps, which is Canonical-developed package management system for Linux. This makes sure that Solus users gain access to a variety of new software and relieves the developers from doing extra work for a specific Linux distro.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/solus-3-linux-distro-released-features-download-torrent/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht