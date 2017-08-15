Windows Subsystem For Linux (WSL) Comes To Windows Server

After bringing Windows Subsystem For Linux (WSL) to Windows 10 operating system and making the installation more hassle-free by adding them to Windows Store, Microsoft is all set to bring the goodness of Linux to Windows Server.

In an announcement on its blog, Microsoft wrote that WSL can be installed on Windows Insider Builds of Windows Server. After this, developers and sysadmins can use Linux tools alongside PowerShell and CMD.

Just in case you’re wondering why Microsoft decided to add Windows Subsystem For Linux to Windows Server, doing so makes more sense as compared to regular Windows 10. Windows Server is used by sysadmins, developers, people building/managing services, etc. Occasionally, they need tools available on Linux.

Compared to running Linux in a virtual machine, WSL runs unmodified Linux binaries natively on Windows. With its help, one can run/install almost any Linux tool integrated into Windows.

Please note that while you can run daemons and jobs like PostgreSQL, MYSQL, sshd, etc., via an interactive shell, you can’t use WSL to run persistent Linux servers, jobs, etc.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/install-windows-subsystem-for-linux-wsl-on-windows-server/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht