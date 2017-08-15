SpaceX Is ‘Sending A Linux-Powered Supercomputer To The Space’ For The First Time

SpaceX and HPE (Hewlett-Packard Enterprise) have done the groundwork for almost a year to see if commercial supercomputers can survive in space and help humans explore the universe more efficiently.

At the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on August 14 (16:31 UTC), the Elon Musk-founded company will blast off their CR-12 rocket carrying a High-Performance Commerical Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Computer System aka Spaceborne Computer. The computer would be aboard the Dragon Spacecraft sitting on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

This the 12th Commercial Resupply Services Missions conducted by SpaceX. Last month, SpaceX became one of the most valuable privately-owned company. They have been known for their Indian-style habit of reusing things, rockets in their case.

According to a blog post by HPE, the processing part on the supercomputer is handled by an open-source Linux-based operating system. For the next one year, which is the time required for a trip from Earth to Mars, the new home of the computer would be the International Space Station.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/spacex-hpe-supercomputer-space-mission/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht