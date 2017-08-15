Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS was lunched about ten days ago as the third and most advanced point release of Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, featuring the kernel and graphics stacks from the most current Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus).

Of course, this means that Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS is using the Linux 4.10 kernel, X.Org Server 1.19.3 display server, as well as the Mesa 17.0 3D graphics library. That’s a major update from the kernel and graphics stacks used in Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, so AMD had to update its graphics driver, too, to support the new technologies.

Apart from adding support for Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS, the AMDGPU-PRO 17.30 graphics driver introduces support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 6.9 and CentOS 6.9 operating systems, as well as support for the Radeon RX Vega series of graphics cards.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/amdgpu-pro-17-30-linux-graphics-driver-brings-support-for-ubuntu-16-04-3-lts-517400.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht