Your Web History Can Be Traced Even After Anonymity, According To Researchers

You think nobody will get to know about your browsing patterns since you have deleted your web history? Let me then inform you about the latest findings by a team of German Researchers who claims that anything browsed even under anonymity can be unearthed.

The information discovered was presented at the DefCon Hacking Conference in Las Vegas. Two of the Security Experts, Svea Eckert and Andreas Dewes were successful in learning the browsing schedule and habits of about 3 million Germans. The experts were even able to realize the web habits of famed public personalities like judges and politicians etc.

Taking help from 10 popular browser extensions, the team gathered data about browser history from the help of companies that gather ‘clickstreams.’

Though browsing history is something to be kept anonymised and personal, it is used to tailor marketing campaigns. The duo found that 95% of the data they drew belonged to the 10 most popular browser extension.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/deleted-secret-web-history-not-deleted-for-researchers/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht