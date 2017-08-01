They promised, and they will deliver! Canonical recently announced that they started working on rebasing the upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system on the Linux 4.13 kernel.

One of the highlights of Ubuntu Kernel Team’s latest newsletter is the fact that work started on the building and testing Linux kernel 4.13 for Ubuntu 17.10, and it looks like users can already install the second Release Candidate (RC) milestone announced by Linus Torvalds last week.

Canonical plans to ship the final release of Ubuntu 17.10 with the Linux 4.13 kernel, but, for now, the current daily builds and the recently released Alpha 2 milestone for opt-in flavors are powered by the Linux 4.11 kernel packages of Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus), yet the Linux 4.12 kernel is available in the staging repository.

In the meantime, Canonical engineer Matthias Klose announced that it would start the transition to the GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 7 as default for Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) as soon as next week, and it also looks like the Perl 5.26 transition has already started in the artful-propose repository.

Moreover, Canonical’s Ubuntu developers recently finished the OCaml 4.04 and Python 3.6 transition for Ubuntu 17.10, changed the behavior of “do-release-upgrade -d” command to only upgrade supported Ubuntu releases to the current development version, and addressed reliability issues in unattended-upgrades.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-works-on-linux-4-13-for-ubuntu-17-10-gcc-7-transition-in-early-august-517223.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht