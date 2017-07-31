Why Ubuntu MATE 17.10 Could Be Your New Favorite Linux Distro?

In late June, the first Alpha release of Ubuntu 17.10 was pushed by the participating flavors, i.e., Lubuntu, Kubuntu, and Ubuntu Kylin. For Ubuntu 17.10 Alpha 2 has been released and more flavors have participated in this release, including Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie. You can find all the download links towards the end of this article.

For those who don’t know, Ubuntu’s default flavor participates in the final beta release. Powered by Linux kernel 4.11, major highlights in this Ubuntu 17.10 Alpha 2 release could be seen in Ubuntu MATE. So, let’s tell you about it:

The Ubuntu MATE developers have called the 17.10 Alpha 2 as their most “Super” alpha ever. The biggest change in this release comes in the form of tons of improvements in panel layouts. With the help of feedback from different sources, the developers have brought a distinctive look and different workflow to each panel.

Please note that Ubuntu MATE 17.10 Alpha 2 is a development release. So, I won’t recommend you to install it on your primary home or work computer. There are some bugs in the OS and it’s definitely not recommended for someone who wishes to use a stable system.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-mate-17-10-linux-distro/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht