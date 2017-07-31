Supported until June 11, 2018, with no less than six incremental updates, the LibreOffice 5.4 office suite is here to add an extra layer of improvements to the Writer, Calc, and Impress components. It also introduces a great number of incremental improvements to the Microsoft Office file compatibility and focuses on file simplicity, which is a very important concept for LibreOffice.

The new file simplicity concept implemented in LibreOffice 5.4 translates to the XML description of a new a document outputted by LibreOffice being with 50% smaller for ODF/ODT files and around 90% smaller for OOXML/DOCX files, compared to the document formats generated by leading proprietary office suites like Microsoft Office.

Here’s what’s new for Writer, Calc, Impress, and LibreOffice Online

Highlights of LibreOffice 5.4 include a new standard color palette based on the RYB color model, better support for EMF vector images, better rendering of imported PDF documents, along with better support for embedded videos, support for OpenPGP keys for signing ODF documents on Linux, as well as the ability to ensure the authenticity of your signed ODF documents.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/libreoffice-5-4-office-suite-debuts-with-new-features-for-writer-calc-impress-517185.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht