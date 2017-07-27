openSUSE Leap 42.3 Released With New Features

The developers of openSUSE Leap operating system have shipped the latest version in the form of openSUSE Leap 42.3. This fixed release distro is powered by Linux kernel 4.4 and allows you to choose a variety of desktop choices, including KDE 5.8 and GNOME 4.20. This release comes with about 10,000 packages and shares even more source code with SUSE Linux Enterprise. In November 2016, SUSE released openSUSE Leap 42.2. For those who don’t know, Leap is openSUSE’s fixed release for stability-minded users. On the other hand, Tumbleweed is the rolling release for those who love bleeding edge Linux experience. Now, after about eight months of development, openSUSE Leap 42.3 has been released.

This release closely aligns with SUSE Linux Enterprise Service Pack 12, because the community versions share a common core with the enterprise versions. This release features even more SUSE Linux Enterprise source code and syncs many common packages. SUSE has called this release perfect for seasoned Linux users, sysadmins, and developers.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/opensuse-leap-42-3-released-features-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht