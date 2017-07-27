Kaspersky Launches Free Antivirus For Everybody

Russian security firm Kaspersky has released a free-of-cost antivirus solution named Kaspersky Free. This basic offering comes with features like web protection, email scanning, anti-phishing, etc. The start of the global rollout of Kaspersky Free antivirus has taken place on July 25th, which is company’s 20th birthday. With the increasing rise in the intensity and volume of online threats, our computers and smartphones are becoming more prone to attacks. In such situations, it becomes necessary to look for a capable antivirus solution to make sure that your online life is safe and sound. Along the similar lines, Russian cybersecurity giant has released a free version of its antivirus named Kaspersky Free.

Just in case you’re wondering about the capabilities of this free antivirus software from Kaspersky, let me tell you that it promises to deliver all the essential and necessary features a potent security software must possess in its arsenal. It has email, file, and web antivirus. The software will receive automatic updates and comes with quarantine, antiphishing, and self-defense features.

Moreover, you can also rest assured while working with USB disks and other external storage solutions. The Kaspersky free antivirus also scans all the incoming and outgoing instant messages.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/kaspersky-free-antivirus-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht