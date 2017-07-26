Canonical Ubuntu Linux has long been one of the most popular Linux desktop distributions. Now, its leadership is looking to its users for help to decide the default desktop applications in the next long-term support version of the operating system: Ubuntu 18.04.

This release, scheduled for April 2018, follows October’s Ubuntu 17.10, Artful Aardvark. Ubuntu 18.04 will already include several major changes. The biggest of these is Ubuntu is abandoning its Unity 8 interface to go back to the GNOME 3.x desktop.

Dustin Kirkland, Canonical’s product manager for Ubuntu, is now asking users for their feedback on Ubuntu’s desktop applications. This follows up on a very successful Hacker News discussion on what users wanted to see in Ubuntu 17.10. Kirkland stated that many of those requested changes are being incorporated into Ubuntu. “In summary — your feedback matters! There are hundreds of engineers and designers working for *you* to continue making Ubuntu amazing!”

Source: http://www.zdnet.com/article/canonical-asks-users-help-in-deciding-ubuntu-linux-desktop-apps/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht