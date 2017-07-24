deepin 15.4.1 Debian-based Linux distribution now available for download

So many Linux distributions, so little time! Today, yet another operating system based on the kernel gets a new version. This particular distro, called “deepin” is a bit controversial, as it comes from China — a country not known for human rights or user privacy. Since the OS is largely open source, I am not really worried, but I can respect people that are wary of spying, however.

This new version of deepin is 15.4.1. I know what you are thinking — this is just a point release, is it really interesting? Actually, yes! There are quite a lot of new features and fixes, making this essential for existing users of the operating system. Those looking to try it for the first time — maybe because they are dissatisfied with Windows 10 — are in for a treat, as it has quite the unique and elegant user interface, delivering a very positive experience. Since it is based on the great Debian, you know that it will be rock solid.

If you trust the operating system despite its Chinese origin (which I personally do), you can grab the ISO. Keep in mind, it is a 64-bit-only distro, meaning there is no 32-bit variant to download. Quite frankly, if your processor is too old to support 64-bit, it is too slow to run this pretty Linux operating system anyway.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/07/21/deepin-1541-debian-linux/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht