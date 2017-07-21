5 New CIA Malware Unveiled By WikiLeaks — HTTPBrowser, NfLog, Regin, HammerLoss, Gamker

As a part of the ongoing CIA Vault 7 series, WikiLeaks has published some new documents. The leaks share details regarding CIA’s partnership with Raytheon Blackbird Technologies, which helped CIA with insights into the malware development. The documents also briefly describe 5 CIA-Raytheon malware and their attack vectors. Since early 2017, whistleblower website WikiLeaks has been publishing secret CIA documents and the malware used by them to take control of all sort of electronic devices. In the ongoing Vault 7 series, WikiLeaks has recently published documents from CIA contractor Raytheon Blackbird Technologies.

The leaked documents were submitted to the CIA between 21st Nov 2014 and 11th Sep 2015. The documents submitted by Raytheon contained proof-of-concept assessments for malware attack vectors.

It should be noted that Raytheon acted as a technology scout for CIA’s Remote Development Branch (RDB). The scout made recommendations to the CIA teams for further research and malware development.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/cia-raytheon-malware-vault7/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht