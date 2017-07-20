Wireshark, World’s Most Popular Network Protocol Analyzer, Gets New Release

Wireshark, the world’s most popular network protocol analyzer, an open-source and cross-platform network tool used for troubleshooting, development, analysis, and education purposes, has been updated today to version 2.2.8.

Wireshark 2.2.8 comes about one and a half months after the 2.2.7 release to patch security vulnerabilities that have been discovered in the application lately, including a WBMXL dissector infinite loop, an openSAFETY dissector memory exhaustion, an AMQP dissector crash, a DOCSIS infinite loop, and an MQ dissector crash.

The update also improves support for several protocols, including SMB2, TCP, TCAP, IEEE 802.11, IP, AMQP, LTE RRC, SCCP, BGP, BSSMAP, GSM A GM, BT RFCOMM, DAAP, OSPF, DOCSIS, E.212, FDDI, WSMP, GSM BSSMAP, WBXML, ISIS LSP, UMTS FP, MQ, OpenSafety, SGSAP, PROFINET IO, Y.1711, RANAP, and UMTS RLC.

A total of 19 issues were resolved in Wireshark 2.2.8, improving handling of SCCP fragments, adds the ability to automatically save name resolutions to PCAP-NG NRB, makes SPVID to be decoded from right field, and updates BGP to correctly decode COMMUNITIES whose length is larger than 255.

