Netrunner Rolling Arch/Manjaro-based KDE Plasma Linux distro gets refreshed ISO

While GNOME is my favorite desktop environment, I don’t hate KDE. Actually, I rather love Plasma when it is done right. Case in point, I absolutely adore Netrunner — the best KDE-focused Linux-based operating system. Technically, there are two versions of the OS — the “regular” variant based on Debian and a rolling release based on Arch/Manjaro.

Today, after more than a year, Netrunner Rolling gets a refreshed ISO. This time, we have Netrunner Rolling 2017.07. Some highlights include SMPlayer becoming the default music and video handler, while SUSE Imagewriter is replaced by the KDE Neon variant.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/07/18/netrunner-rolling-linux-kde-plasma/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht