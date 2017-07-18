Canonical’s Alan Pope invites the Ubuntu community today to download and test out the latest daily build ISO images of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) operating system to report if things are working correctly or not on their PCs.

Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark) is currently under heavy work, and we’re keeping you guys up-to-date with its development as best as we can. For example, we were the first to report two weeks ago that GDM replaced LightDM as default login manager, and you should already know that GNOME Shell is now the default desktop environment, replacing Unity 7, which is available for installation from the repos.

OK, so here’s how you can help! The Ubuntu Desktop Team wants you to download the latest Ubuntu 17.10 daily builds, for either 64-bit or 32-bit computers, write the image to a USB flash drive, install the operating system on your PC, and test out a few things, such as the new Ubuntu on Wayland session, and see how it works on daily basis (hint: some apps like Synaptics might not start).

You can also test Ubuntu 17.10 with external displays or Bluetooth devices, especially audio ones, if you have any on hand, as well as to try and see if the suspend and resume operations work as expected. The Ubuntu Desktop Team also wants you to see how Wi-Fi and Wired connections work.

Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-17-10-artful-aardvark-needs-some-testing-here-s-how-you-can-help-517021.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht