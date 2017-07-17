Mageia 6 Linux distribution now available for download

If you are dissatisfied with Windows 10, there is no shortage of Linux-based operating systems to install as an alternative. In fact, some people — including yours truly — think there are too many distros, but I digress. While Ubuntu is always a fine choice, it is not the only game in town. If you are interested in becoming a Linux desktop user, you shouldn’t be scared of exploring different options.

A fairly popular operating system with in-the-know Linux users (that doesn’t get enough attention) is Mageia. After a long time, the newest version of the community-driven distro is finally here. Mageia 6 can be had today with your choice of several excellent desktop environments — GNOME (3.24.2), KDE Plasma (5.8.7), Xfce (4.12.1), Cinnamon (3.2.8), MATE (1.18), and LXQt (0.11). It comes with a fairly modern version of the Linux kernel, 4.9.35, and LibreOffice 5.3.4.2. Since it is impossible to please everyone, there are two web browsers included by default — Firefox 52.2.0 ESR and Chromium 57.

Source: https://betanews.com/2017/07/16/mageia-6-linux-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht