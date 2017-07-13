LibreOffice Conference 2017 Will Take Place in Rome, Italy, for LibreOffice 6.0

The LibreOffice team choose Rome, Italy, as the host city for this year’s LibreOffice Conference event, which seems to start on Wednesday, October 11 and end on Friday, October 13, 2017. There will be three days full of talks, workshops, and hacking sessions to improve the popular, open-source, and cross-platform LibreOffice office suite on all supported platforms.

LibreOffice Conference is a great opportunity for LibreOffice developers, users, translators, supporters, and other members of the community to meet up, share their knowledge, and plan new features for future versions of the office suite, such as LibreOffice 6.0, due in early 2018. And today they want you to submit your ideas of topics and tracks for the upcoming conference.

LibreOffice 6.0 will be a massive update of the office suite, introducing new branding and a lot of exciting new features, among which we can mention an automatic updater for GNU/Linux operating systems.

